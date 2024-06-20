Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,316,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,051,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $516.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

