Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,316,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,051,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $516.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.