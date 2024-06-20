Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.18. 1,299,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,150. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

