Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

