Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.62. 2,221,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $93.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.