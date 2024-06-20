Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 1,004,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,217. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $649,084.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,353 shares of company stock worth $3,280,402. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

