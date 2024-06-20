Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 88,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 146,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $107.20. 3,173,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

