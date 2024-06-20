Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 155.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,691,000 after buying an additional 372,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,038 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

