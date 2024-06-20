Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.88. 4,734,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

