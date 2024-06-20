Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after acquiring an additional 275,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 24,445.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $42,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.80. The stock had a trading volume of 249,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.67.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

