Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $228.28

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.28 and last traded at $227.00, with a volume of 10459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,344 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.