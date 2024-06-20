Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. 622,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,639,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $587.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 171,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 77,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.