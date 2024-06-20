CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Purchases 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 15,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

