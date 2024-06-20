City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.77

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 6171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

City Developments Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

