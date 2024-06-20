Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 5,844,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,081,146. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

