Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 48,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

