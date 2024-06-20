CIBC Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

LUN traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.95. 870,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a market cap of C$11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.