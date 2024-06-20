Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.9% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $289.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

