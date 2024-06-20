CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Acquires C$1,405,600.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$7.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.05%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.