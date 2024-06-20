Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 4.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.00. 93,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,376,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CENX. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

