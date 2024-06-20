Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.51 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,138,536 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,114,298 with 494,420,178 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.41295256 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,415,870.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.