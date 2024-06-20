CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

