Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $101,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

