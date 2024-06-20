CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.50 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.30 or 0.99948034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00078864 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03856719 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $929,413.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

