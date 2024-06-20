Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 23,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,581,829 shares of company stock worth $167,561,683. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

