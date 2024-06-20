CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMX stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

