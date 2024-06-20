Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,361,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,532,516.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,532,516.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,435 shares of company stock valued at $828,269. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

