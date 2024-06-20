Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $94,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 482,067 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $17,285,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 743,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

