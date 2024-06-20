Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.76. 5,354,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

