Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 116,593 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 6.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Suncor Energy worth $136,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

SU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

