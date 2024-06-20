Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.44.
Cameco Price Performance
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,422 shares of company stock worth $17,241,266. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
