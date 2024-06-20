Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 9,546 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Articles

