Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Charles Pellerin Acquires 27,300 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$109,200.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Charles Pellerin purchased 440,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,760,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin purchased 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$337.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.47. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

