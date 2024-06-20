Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Buys A$140,785.19 in Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 81,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,785.19 ($93,235.23).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling purchased 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,985.73 ($1,977.30).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling bought 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$19,938.27 ($13,204.15).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling bought 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$51,841.64 ($34,332.21).

On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling acquired 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,535.64 ($26,182.54).

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling bought 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,898.28 ($32,382.97).

On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,617.77).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($44,190.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 14th. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

