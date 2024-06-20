Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $10.83

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

DSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

DSP opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $606.96 million, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.73. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

