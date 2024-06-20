Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $54.65

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

GM opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

