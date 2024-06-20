Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at $12.86

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $23,800,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,120 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 872.9% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at $11,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

