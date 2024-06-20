Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $115.62

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.62.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $586,016,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

