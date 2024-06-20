Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $28.14

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.
ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ETNB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
89bio Price Performance
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.11.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.