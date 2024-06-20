Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $28.14

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 11.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in 89bio by 9.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 89bio by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,264,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 89bio by 28.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.11.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

