Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.19

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Britvic Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

