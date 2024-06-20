Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday. Argus lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

NYSE BFH traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 175,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 392,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

