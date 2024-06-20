BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 5.1%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.01. 470,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 790,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

