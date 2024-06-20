BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. BP’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.