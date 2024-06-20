Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.
BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
