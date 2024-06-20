Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.54

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.54 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 167057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.