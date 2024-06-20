BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOKF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,573. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 233.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

