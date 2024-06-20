BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of ALV opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

