BMO Capital Markets Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $175.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.38.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.21.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 10.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 212.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nucor by 286.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 78,528 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

