BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases 2,163 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. 268,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,470. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

