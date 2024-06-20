BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 42,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.30. 20,101,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791,986. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

