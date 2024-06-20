Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 21,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bit Digital by 133.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,309 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bit Digital by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 940,161 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 165,044 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bit Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,560 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Bit Digital Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.